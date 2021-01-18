Wednesday, April 21, 2021
type here...

U.S. Marine Corps uses MRZR tactical warfighter as mobile command vehicle

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell

The U.S. Marine Corps shared his experience with the use of the light, all-terrain platform as a mobile command post and communication vehicle. 

According to a press release from 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit released on Sunday, the use of the MRZR (Military RZR) all-terrain vehicle enhances the mobility of communication capabilities.

The vehicles are agile, narrow and can easily traverse terrain which other vehicles cannot which is an ideal advantage for highly mobile forces on the modern battlefield.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The newest and lightest command post designed to provide increased mobility, range and command and control for light forces.

Special Polaris’ MRZR platform equipped with baseline package that includes radios capable of voice and data Radio Cross Banding, Friendly Force Situational Awareness; tactical messaging; and Full Motion Imagery while at the halt.

MRZR is made for mission versatility with 500 lb of rear box capacity, auxiliary power, and cargo tie-down points with seating for up to 6.

Polaris said the vehicle is designed to be as expeditionary as the soldiers who count on them, MRZR models feature aircraft tie-downs and a folding roll cage.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP