U.S. Marine Corps has posted a video on social media of AV-8B Harriers tactical aircraft that participated in exercise Tiger Strike 2019 at Blue Beach, Malaysia.

AV-8B Harriers with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes part in flight operations in support of exercise Tiger Strike 2019.

U.S. Marines and Sailors joined Malaysian Armed Forces for exercise Tiger Strike 2019 where both forces participated in jungle survival, amphibious assault, aerial raids, and combat service support training and cultural exchanges. Tiger Strike 19 provided a realistic relevant challenge that brought U.S. and Malaysian forces closer and improved both nations’ ability to work together. This better prepares both nations to provide security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Joint training between the U.S. and Malaysia covered jungle survival, combat rubber raiding craft usage, landing zone security/control, combat service support and an amphibious landing exercise where members of the MAF joined Marines aboard Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV) and conducted a simulated amphibious assault on Blue Beach followed by a patrol into the jungles of Malaysia. Amphibious operations are vital to effective crisis response support, regional security and deterrence.

As to the AV-8B Harrier, this is a unique tactical aircraft that was developed by a team representing McDonnell Douglas, British Aerospace and Rolls-Royce. Its ability to take off vertically makes it one of the most maneuverable combat aircraft in service. It can zoom out of the range of enemy fire extremely quickly.