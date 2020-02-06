The U.S. Marine Corps has placed an order for two additional AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems as part of the full-rate production Lot 2 award received in December 2019.

G/ATOR is a next-generation sensor that works in concert with the Corps’ existing Common Aviation Command and Control System, or CAC2S, and the Composite Tracking Network to provide connectivity with joint forces as well as across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. It replaces five legacy systems (two of which have been retired) with a single solution, and is the first air-cooled, active-array radar of its kind in the Department of Defense. G/ATOR is lightweight, rugged and can be towed by the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, and provides increased range and accuracy over the legacy systems. An application-based software system allows G/ATOR to support both air and ground-based operations.

This order completes the planned Lot 2 procurement for a total of eight systems for the Marine Corps.

“We are continuing to provide an advanced, multi-mission capability that meets the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mike Meaney, vice president, land and maritime sensors, Northrop Grumman. “This order also enables us to keep the G/ATOR production pipeline full in anticipation for a Lot 3 award next year.”

In June 2019, the Marine Corps awarded Northrop Grumman a $958 million full-rate production contract for 30 of the Gallium Nitride-based (GaN) G/ATOR systems.

The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR is an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) multi-mission radar that leverages GaN to provide comprehensive real time, full-sector, 360-degree situational awareness against a broad array of threats.