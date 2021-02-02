Tuesday, February 2, 2021
U.S. Marine Corps new heavy-lift helicopter practices landing in fields

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Photo courtesy of Naval Air Systems Command

The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has reported that Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) practiced landing in fields and confined spaces of Marine Corps’ new CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift utility helicopter.

According to a tweet from Naval Air Systems Command, the CH-53K King Stallion practiced landing in a Confined Area Landing zone following a practice touchdown by VMX-1at Marine Corps Air Station New River.

“The squadron is preparing crews for the upcoming start of Initial Operational Test & Evaluation,” the command said in a Twitter post.

Confined area landing is a technique used by helicopter squadrons when runways or formal landing zones are unavailable. These landings are made for dropping off Marines and gear in tactical environments.

The King Stallion is the premier heavy-lift helicopter ever built by the United States government. It is an all-new heavy-lift helicopter that will expand the fleet’s ability to move more material more rapidly. That power comes from three new General Electric T-408 engines, which are more powerful and more fuel efficient than the T-64 engines currently outfitted on the CH-53E.

The CH-53K helicopter is one of the best choices for handling missions like humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR). No matter the mission, the aircraft provides the highest degree of safety for its crew and occupants in all conditions.

Editor’s note: We corrected the headline to reflect that helicopter practiced landing in fields as part of prepares for the upcoming start of Initial Operational Test & Evaluation

