U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis-Response-Africa 19.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, arrive at a cooperative security location in Dakar, Senegal.

Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis-Response-Africa activated the cooperative security location (CSL) to exercise forward-staging crisis response forces in Africa and rehearse responding to notional crises, according to U.S. Marine Corps Forces.

The CSL in Dakar, capable of hosting about 200 Marines, is located aboard Dakar-Ouakam Air Base, and meets all the operational, logistical and maintenance requirements necessary to sustain SPMAGTF-CR-AF with its aircraft, aviators, maintainers, infantrymen, medical personnel, logistics assets and supporting units.

Deploying to and operating from a CSL provides access and proximity for U.S. forces.