U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft conduct flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America while at sea in U.S. 7th Fleet.

The America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

America was designed from inception to maximize the capabilities of the U.S. Marine Corp’s F-35B Joint Strike Fighter. America is adaptive and flexible with superior aviation facilities; advanced communications, combat systems and command and control equipment; and incredibly capable medical facilities.

The U.S. 7th Fleet spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border and from the Kuril Islands in the north to the Antarctic in the south.

Encompassing 36 maritime countries, approximately 50 percent of the world’s population also falls within its area of responsibility. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet operates roughly 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors.