U.S. Marine Corps conducts rapid deployment drill in Japan

On August 20, the U.S. Marine Corps announced that 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Marines conducted a Joint Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team rapid deployment drill in support of continued Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force training here.

According to a recent service news release, the Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB) continues to conduct essential, realistic training while adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and are prepared to deploy in support of our allies and partners throughout the region.

The MEB executed the drill with support from two MV-22 Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

In less than 12 hours, a contingency of about 30 MEB Marines arrived at Kadena Air Base from their home stations across Okinawa and boarded an MV-22 Osprey, taking off in a simulated rapid deployment. Upon landing back at KAB, the team established a secure communications link with the III Marine Expeditionary Force command center, simulating the first steps in a real-world deployment of the JHAST.

“Drills such as these ensure that 3rd MEB remains prepared to respond to a crisis on short notice,” said Col. Michael Wylie, 3rd MEB chief of staff. “Whether we are asked to deploy to assist our partners and allies as a part of a foreign humanitarian assistance operation or in response to a contingency that is kinetic in nature, we need to be ready.”

3d MEB is structured to rapidly respond to crisis around the globe immediately, effectively, and efficiently, whether they are humanitarian or combat-related.