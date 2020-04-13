U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-W1 Super Cobras assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducted flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) April 2020.

According to a statement issued by 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the amphibious transport dock USS New York conducted flight operations in Persian Gulf.

New York, with embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

The U.S. Navy’s USS New York was commissioned Nov. 7, 2009 in New York City.

This San Antonio-class landing platform, dock vessel has the primary mission of carrying Marines and equipment anywhere in the world. It can remain under the radar and place many Marines on the beach very quickly to build combat power ashore before the enemy is even aware.