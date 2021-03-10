U.S. Marine Corps conduct external lift test of CH-53K’s heavy-lift

The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has reported that Marines tested the CH-53K’s heavy lifting capabilities in order to enhance their skills and proficiency with cargo movement and operations.

According to the NAVAIR, Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) and Combat Logistic Battalion 26 (CLB-26) conduct an external lift of a 4,000 pound concrete block at Marine Corps Outlying Field Camp Davis, North Carolina.

The King Stallion will replace the CH-53E “Super Stallion,” which has served the Marine Corps for 40 years, and will transport Marines, heavy equipment and supplies during ship-to-shore movement in support of amphibious assault and subsequent operations ashore.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CH-53K King Stallion helicopter has been designed and built to the exacting standards of the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and will serve as its critical land and sea based logistics connector. The new heavy lifter will allow the U.S. Marine Corps and international militaries to move troops and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrain, more quickly and effectively than ever before.

The CH-53K continues to successfully execute key performance, test, and production milestones.