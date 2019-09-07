The U.S. Department of Defense has announced that the Marine Corps awarded a nearly $249 million contract to Harris Corp. for upgraded night vision devices.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers the purchase of Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SNBVG) systems with spare and repair parts; contractor logistics support; and test article refurbishment.

Work will be performed in Roanoke, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by September 2024.

Army/Navy Portable Visual Search devices, or AN/PVS, have been employed by the military since at least the 1990’s and upgraded with next-generation systems as funding and technology became available.

The move to the SNBVG is expected to enhance the infantry’s lethality and situational awareness in reduced visibility. It combines two systems: a binocular night vision device and an enhanced clip-on thermal imager.

Harris has led the night vision industry for over 50 years, producing more night vision devices than all competitors combined.

Harris night vision and communications solutions deliver integrated tactical equipment to meet the advanced needs of Department of Defense, special operations forces and first responders around the world.