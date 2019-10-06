Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems announced that its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America, LLC, was awarded delivery order valued at approximately $23 million for the supply of systems and various spare components to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied over the next 10 months.

This order is part of the $249 million five-year Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract from September 6, 2019, that was awarded to the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies several days before the finalization of the acquisition of that business activity by Elbit Systems of America.

Under this contract, the U.S. Marine Corps will be supplied with a Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system that consists of a high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binocular, a modular uncooled thermal imaging sensor, and a common external power supply – providing Marines improved mobility and situational awareness during night operations.

Currently, an updated helmet-mounted night vision system is beginning to make its way to infantry units. Marine Corps Systems Command accelerated the acquisition of about 1,300 Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles (SNBVG ) using existing Defense Logistics Agency contracts.

The move to the SNBVG is expected to enhance the infantry’s lethality and situational awareness in reduced visibility. It combines two systems: a binocular night vision device and an enhanced clip-on thermal imager.

The SBNVG acquisition strategy is to procure the devices incrementally and concurrently as the Corps looks toward future technologies.