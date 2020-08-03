Monday, August 3, 2020
type here...

U.S. Marine Corps 4th Tanks Battalion deactivates after 77 years

NewsMaritime SecurityPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S. Marine Corps divests Hercules M88 recovery vehicles

After nearly 60 years of service, the U.S. Marine Corps begin divesting its fleet of its largest armored recovery vehicles in accordance to the...
View Post
Aviation

Lockheed Martin awarded $34M contract for Korea’s F-16 life extension

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $34 million modification to contract for the Republic of Korea's F-16 aircraft life...
View Post
Maritime Security

New details released on deadly amphibious assault vehicle accident

More details are being released regarding a deadly amphibious assault vehicle accident in Southern California on July 30. 1 Marine has died, 8 service members...
View Post
Aviation

Boeing will support upgrades to Japan’s F-15J fleet

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has reported that it signed a Direct Commercial Sale agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to support upgrades to Japan’s...
View Post
Army

Swiss Army to receive Indago 3 small drones from Lockheed Martin

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has announced that the Swiss Army chooses Indago 3 small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for tactical reconnaissance...
View Post
Subscribe

Dozens of Marines gathered to pay homage with their families and say goodbye to 4th Tanks Battalion as they officially completed their sundown after 77 years of supporting operations around the world, in a deactivation ceremony at Lafayette, La., on Aug. 2, 2020.

4th Tanks has served in every war the Marine Corps has fought in since its inception in 1943.

4th Tank Battalion was an armored battalion of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Their primary weapon system was the M1A1 Abrams main battle tank.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions following the commandant’s guidance in Force Design 2030.

The 15-page document outlines a plan to modernize the Marine Corps in accordance with the National Defense Strategy, and doing so within the financial means available. It is also being conducted with respect for the history of the Corps.

The Marine Corps is moving from a “second land army” back to its maritime roots of defending ships at sea, island-hopping and battling for contested coastlines, in preparation for potential conflict with near-peer adversaries such as China.

Last week, some 200 West Coast-based Abrams tanks, M88 Recovery Vehicles and other equipment began moving through the Corps’ logistics base in Barstow, Calif., en route to Army depots in California and Alabama.

Photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy

Photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S. Marine Corps divests Hercules M88 recovery vehicles

After nearly 60 years of service, the U.S. Marine Corps begin divesting its fleet of its largest armored recovery vehicles in accordance to the...
View Post
Aviation

Lockheed Martin awarded $34M contract for Korea’s F-16 life extension

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $34 million modification to contract for the Republic of Korea's F-16 aircraft life...
View Post
Maritime Security

New details released on deadly amphibious assault vehicle accident

More details are being released regarding a deadly amphibious assault vehicle accident in Southern California on July 30. 1 Marine has died, 8 service members...
View Post
Aviation

Boeing will support upgrades to Japan’s F-15J fleet

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has reported that it signed a Direct Commercial Sale agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to support upgrades to Japan’s...
View Post
Army

Swiss Army to receive Indago 3 small drones from Lockheed Martin

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has announced that the Swiss Army chooses Indago 3 small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for tactical reconnaissance...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

Russian T-72 tank catches fire during exercise

A T-72 main battle tank belonging to 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade caught fire during large-scale tactical drills running in Russia’s south. A video of...
Read more
Aviation

Boeing will support upgrades to Japan’s F-15J fleet

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has reported that it signed a Direct Commercial Sale agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to support upgrades to Japan’s...
Read more
Aviation

Finland says Russian fighter jets violated airspace

On Tuesday, the Finnish Defense Ministry has reported that it suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland. The...
Read more
Army

Aerojet Rocketdyne reports strong results driven by GMLRS and MRBM programs

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings reported results for the three months ended June 30 that surpassed analyst expectations thank to increase in net sales primarily driven...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine