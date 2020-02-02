U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct an external lift exercise with CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter.

During exercises, U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron have transported and lifted an AV-8B Harrier engine off the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5).

The CH-53E Sea Stallion, one of the largest helicopters in the U.S. Military’s inventory. The heavy lifter allows the U.S. Marine Corps to move troops, food, mail, supplies and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrain, more quickly and effectively than ever before.

The heavy-lift helicopter of the Marine Corps can carry a 26,000-pound Light Armored Vehicle, 16 tons of cargo 50 miles and back, or enough combat-loaded Marines to lead an assault or humanitarian operation. Though powerful enough to lift every aircraft in the Marine inventory except the KC-130, the CH-53E Super Stallion is compact enough to deploy on amphibious assault ships, and has the armament, speed and agility to qualify as much more than a heavy lifter.

The Marines and Sailors of the 26th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.