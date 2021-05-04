U.S. largest patrol cutter conducts port visit in Batumi, Sakartvelo

The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) pulls into Batumi, Sakartvelo (the official name of Georgia), after completing interoperability exercises and drills with the Georgian coast guard, May 4, 2021.

Before arrival in port, Hamilton’s crew operated at sea with the Georgia coast guard. While in port, the two coast guards will continue to build upon the relationship they forged at sea.

Upon arrival, the crew was greeted with a Georgian demonstration of dancing and singing after conducting the U.S. and Georgian national anthems. The Georgian coast guard and Hamilton also conducted several tours, a dinner, and a five-kilometer run to foster camaraderie.

“It was an honor for Hamilton and her crew to visit Batumi,” said Capt. Timothy Cronin, commanding officer of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753). “The Georgians welcomed us with open arms, and we are grateful for their friendship. The U.S. Coast Guard looks forward to more opportunities where we can work with the Georgian coast guard and our Black Sea partners to advance the rule of law on the sea.”

During their stop in Batumi, members of Hamilton engaged with Georgian coast guard leadership, local Georgia dignitaries U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan, and Mayor of Batumi Archil Chikovani.

“The U.S. Coast Guard, along with the U.S. Navy, work closely with the Georgian coast guard on the maritime component of our robust security and defense partnership,” said Ambassador Kelly C. Degnan, U.S. ambassador to Georgia. “We welcome Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton to Batumi, where her crew will train with their counterparts in the Georgian coast guard, engage with community leaders, and above all, reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Georgia’s territorial integrity.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. This port marks the cutter’s third stop while conducting operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet, following Rota, Spain, and Naples, Italy.

Hamilton is the fourth national security cutter and is the fifth named for the father of the U.S. Coast Guard – Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury and advocate for creating the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service.

The U.S. Coast Guard remains operational during COVID-19, following all COVID-19 safety precautions and regulations.