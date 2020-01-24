The U.S. General Services Administration and America’s largest military shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries announced on Thursday an agreement worth about $954 million to provide Persistent Multi-Role Operations (PMRO) support to the U.S. Air Force-Europe (USAFE) by the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).

This task order will provide Contractor Owned-Contractor Operated (COCO) manned and unmanned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in support of Air Force requirements in the European and African theaters of operation. The task order has a base period of one year with four option years and a potential value of $954 million.

“Critical readiness of our defense intelligence enterprise demands unique expertise and advanced technology solutions,” said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions’ Mission Driven Innovative Solutions group. “Over the last several years, HII has continued to expand its ISR support to the U.S. Air Force and other components of the Department of Defense. We are looking forward to continuing to advance the implementation of innovative ISR solutions for USAFE and across the DOD.”

The Air Force directs global integrated ISR operations from forward-deployed locations worldwide, including locations throughout the six geographic combatant commands. Air Force ISR operations are conducted in multiple domains and across all phases of operations and environments. The timely integration and delivery of ISR information provides joint, defense, national, and coalition partners with actionable intelligence for the commander and warfighter.

The objective of this task is to provide persistent, multi-role and cross-domain ISR capabilities that increase indications and warnings, enhance the U.S. security defense posture, enable the freedom of movement, increase partnership capacity and interoperability, and foster global security and stability throughout the European and African areas of responsibility.

This is a continuation and expansion of work currently performed by HII, whose purpose is to deliver timely, accurate and relevant information to operational and strategic decision makers. This effort will provide PMRO for multiple DOD components, including Air Forces in Europe and Africa as well as other strategic and operational partners.