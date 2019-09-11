The U.S. State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale of 32 F-35 fifth-generation fighters to Poland, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 11 September.

A press release said the DSCA has notified Congress of the proposed Foreign Military Sales (FMS), which is worth $6.5 billion and consists of 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) Aircraft and thirty-three (33) Pratt & Whitney F-135 Engines.

Also included are Electronic Warfare Systems; Command, Control, Communications, Computer, and Intelligence/Communications and associated equipment.

“The proposed sale will augment Poland’s operational aircraft inventory and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability. The Polish Air Force’s legacy MiG-29 and Su-22 fleet will be replaced with F-35s,” said DSCA, adding that “Poland will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.”

The proposed sale of this aircraft, systems and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The prime contractors will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas; and Pratt &Whitney Military Engines in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and allies the power to dominate the skies – anytime, anywhere. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9G-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness.

The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 lbs. of thrust and consists of a 3-stage fan, a 6-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single stage high-pressure turbine and a 2-stage low-pressure turbine.

With nine countries involved in its development (United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Australia), the F-35 represents a new model of international cooperation, ensuring U.S. and coalition partner security well into the 21st century.

The F-35 also brings together strategic international partnerships, providing affordability by reducing redundant research and development and providing access to technology around the world. Along these lines, the F-35 will employ a variety of US and allied weapons.