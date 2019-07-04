U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft conducted bilateral training with Italian air force F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoons fighter jets over Italy, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa announced.

The aircraft, pilots and supporting Airmen are deployed from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th FW at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. They are in Europe as part of a Theater Security Package, which is a rotational force that demonstrates U.S. commitment to our partners and allies and to enhancing regional security.

F-35s, along with F-22 Raptors, are the world’s premier operational fifth-generation fighters, possessing a unique combination of stealth, speed, agility, and situational awareness along with lethal long-range, air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry, making these aircraft the best air dominance fighters in the world. Their presence in the European theatre underscores our ability to deter current and potential threats, assure our allies and quickly respond should deterrence fail.