A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets are forward deploying to bases in the territory of NATO allies in order to enhance readiness and improve interoperability as part of Operation Rapid Forge.

According to a news release put out by U.S. Air Forces Europe, Rapid Forge is a U.S. Air Forces in Europe-sponsored training event designed to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and partners, improve readiness and sharpen operational capabilities.

Fighter and mobility aircraft again deployed to bases in Poland, Latvia and Estonia today as part of the exercise.

F-15E Strike Eagles and MC-130J Commando II aircraft arrived at Amari AB, Estonia, to conduct refueling operations. Strike Eagles and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft also arrived at Powidz Air Base, Poland, to conduct refueling and rearming using inert munitions.

Also F-35A jets arrived at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, as part of Operation Rapid Forge, along with F-15E Strike Eagles and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

Participation in multinational exercises and operations like Rapid Forge enhances professional relationships and improves coordination between allies.

The F-35s are deployed from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings at Hill AFB, Utah. F-15E Strike Eagles are deployed from the 4th FW, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Both squadrons of fighter jets are operating out of Spangdahlem AB, Germany. The MC-130J aircraft are from the 352nd Special Operations Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, and the C-130J aircraft are from the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein AB, Germany, and from the 317th AW deployed to Ramstein from Dyess AFB, Texas.