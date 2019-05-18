The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible $313.9 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of SM-2 Block IIIB Standard missiles and related equipment and services to Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a 17 May statement.

The U.S. State Department has cleared the Republic of Korea to procure up to ninety-four rounds of SM-2 Block IIIB Standard Missiles and twelve MK 97 MOD 0 Guidance Sections for SM-2 Block IIIB.

Also included is technical assistance: training and training equipment; publication and technical data; and related logistics support, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $313.9 million.

As noted by the US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) the Korean Navy intends to use the SM-2 Block IIIB to supplement it existing inventory. The proposed sale will provide a defensive capability while enhancing interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces.

“The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces,” said in a statement.

The prime contractor will be the Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Tucson, Arizona.

The company’s website said the Standard Missile-2 is the world’s premier fleet-area air defense weapon, providing superior anti-air warfare and limited anti-surface warfare capability against today’s advanced anti-ship missiles and aircraft out to 90 nautical miles. The SM-2 missile is an integral part of layered defense that protects the world’s important naval assets and gives warfighters a greater reach in the battlespace.

SM-2 Block IIIB is an anti-air warfare weapon system deployed by the U.S. Navy for long-range ship self defense and has a range of 90 nautical miles (167 km or 103 statute miles). The SM-2 Block IIIB missile adds an infrared seeker to its proven guidance section to defeat target countermeasures and provide enhanced performance against supersonic, high-G maneuvering sea skimming air-to-surface missiles.