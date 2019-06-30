The U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday released dramatic videotape showing the hard testing and evaluation of assault amphibious vehicle in a rough sea.

The U.S. Marine Corps’ AAV7 Amphibious Assault Vehicles from Camp Pendleton ran into high winds and rough sea during the test phase. The 29-ton fully tracked amphibious landing vehicle overturned in the rough water and after continue its mission.

Posted on the official account of the U.S. Department of Defense, the footage explains the importance of the Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch (AVTB) and why it is vital to the Marine Corps.

According to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brett Hohmann, director, Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch (AVTB), and Staff Sgt. Devin Glade, ramp chief, AVTB is the Marine Corps test center specializing in the testing, evaluation and development of present and future amphibious vehicle platforms.

“We need an amphibious vehicle test branch in order to make sure that the Marines get fielded to go fight the wars, they get the best quality equipment, and they get the right equipment to be able to perform what they need to perform,” said Lt. Col. Brett Hohmann.

Since its inception in the 1940s, AVTB has been at the forefront of amphibious vehicle testing and continues to be DoD’s only test center specializing in the test, evaluation and development of the Marine Corps’ present and future amphibious combat platforms.

AVTB has been the focal point for all generational upgrades of amphibious vehicles, since the Landing Vehicle Tracked (LVT), which was key to the success of the Pacific island hopping campaign of World War II. During the proceeding decades, AVTB maintained an integral role in the testing of many variants and upgrades of the Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) and Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle (EFV).

“Here at AVTB maintenance provides organic support for all of the vehicles we use for testing. We coordinate logistics, equipment, and fabricate any of the test equipment that is required for mounting of instrumentation,” said Staff Sgt. Devin Glade, ramp chief, AVTB, added that “We manufacture all those mounts that are required to obtain the data for testing.We maintain and store all of the weapons used in developmental testing. The vision is to continue to grow and become the premiere test activity for the Marine Corps.”

Quality is king when it comes to @USMC transportation. @MCIWPendletonCA’s Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch brings civilians and #Marines together to test, evaluate & develop field equipment Marines need to get the job done. #lethality #partnerships pic.twitter.com/DrrTjq5eOu — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) June 29, 2019

Video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Beard