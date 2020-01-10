The U.S. State Department on 9 January approved the possible Foreign Military Sale of F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) stealth aircraft to Singapore for approximately $2.750 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a news release the same day.

The agency said Singapore requested to buy up to 12 F-35B STOVL aircraft (four F-35B STOVL aircraft with the option to purchase an additional eight F-35B STOVL aircraft).

In addition to the aircraft, Singapore requested to buy 13 Pratt and Whitney F135 Engines (includes 1 initial spare), electronic warfare (EW) systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence/communications, navigational; and other equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” said in a news release. ” Singapore is a strategic friend and Major Security Cooperation Partner and an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia Pacific region.”

Also adding that this proposed sale of F-35s will augment Singapore’s operational aircraft inventory and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability, adding to an effective deterrence to defend its borders and contribute to coalition operations with other allied and partner forces. Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.

According to UPI.com, a July State Department reportsaid the U.S. had $7.34 billion in active Foreign Military Sales cases with Singapore’s government.

Prior military sales to Singapore have included F-16 Block 52 upgrades, F-16 pilot training and logistics support and AH64-D Apache helicopters.