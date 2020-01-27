The United States Africa Command has announced on Monday that it in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia.

“Airstrikes extend the reach and influence of government while creating conditions for development and a better future for Somalis,” said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, deputy director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. “Reducing the influence and plans of al-Shabaab benefits Somalis as well as the broader international community.”

Initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed one (1) terrorist.

We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States. In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali National Army forces.

Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. conduct airstrike against al-Shabaab terroristshttps://t.co/OHomBOOnOJ pic.twitter.com/Mx7y3oH8hA — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) January 27, 2020

It is worth noting that U.S. conduct airstrike after Somali terrorist group, attacked a military base in Kenya that is used by both American and Kenyan forces, according to U.S. Africa Command.

Some sources reported that during the attack were destroyed several aircraft, including modified Havilland Canada Dash-8 spy aircraft, which carries the U.S. civil registration code N8200L.