The upcoming Combined Resolve XIII exercise will involve about 5,000 service members from 21 allied and partnered nations.

Combined Resolve XIII is a biannual U.S. Army Europe and 7th Army Training Command led exercise intended to evaluate and certify the readiness and interoperability of U.S. Forces mobilized to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.

The major participating units include soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (the “Black Jack Brigade”) and 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Mustangs) from Fort Hood.

Currently, the Black Jack Brigade convoys to the Hohenfels Training Area for Combined Resolve XIII.

Combined Resolve XIII is a continuing joint effort to build readiness and interoperability, to promote regional stability and to enhance allied and partnered relationships.