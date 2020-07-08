Wednesday, July 8, 2020
type here...

U.S. approves UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter sale to Jordan for $23 mln

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Conroy

Recommended

Aviation

Lithuania to receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters from United States

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 6 July that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Lithuania of 6 UH-60M Black...
View Post
Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. State Department approves possible sale of 8 Osprey aircraft to Indonesia

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Indonesia of 8 MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft. The potential deal...
View Post
Army

Pentagon clears possible sale of Strykers to Argentina

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 27 M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of...
View Post
Defense & Security

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. government said Tuesday that it had approved a $23 million arms sale to the Government of Jordan.

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Jordan of one UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and related equipment, according to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Congress was informed of the sale Tuesday, the announcement said, noting that the package will also include two T700-GE-701D engines and one Common Missile Warning System and other related elements of logistical, engineering, and program support.

The statement added that the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

The UH-60M will supplement Jordan’s existing Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to facilitate the movement of the Jordanian Royal Family in a safe and efficient manner. Jordan already has the UH-60M capability and will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, CT and General Electric Aircraft Company, Lynn, MA.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrives in Guam

The U.S. Air Force has deployed B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bomber to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 4. The B-52H Stratofortress bomber, assigned to...
Read more
Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army to bring Artificial Intelligence to its combat vehicles

The U.S. Army wants its combat vehicles will drive itself, autonomously select and prioritize targets to ease Soldier burdens in multi-domain operations. To achieve...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrives in Guam

The U.S. Air Force has deployed B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bomber to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 4. The B-52H Stratofortress bomber, assigned to...
Read more
Aviation

General Electric contracted to produce engines for newest U.S. Air Force fighters

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted General Electric for an unspecific number of F110-GE-129 engines for the newest U.S. Air Force F-15EX fighter...
Read more
News

Israel launches new spy satellite that will be used to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities

Israel's Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched a rocket carrying a new Ofek 16 electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities...
Read more
Army

German Army contracts guided missiles for MARS rocket systems

Germany's Army, known as the Bundeswehr, plans to procure a batch of new unitary guided missiles with a unitary warhead for the MARS II...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine