U.S. approves UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter sale to Jordan for $23 mln

The U.S. government said Tuesday that it had approved a $23 million arms sale to the Government of Jordan.

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Jordan of one UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and related equipment, according to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Congress was informed of the sale Tuesday, the announcement said, noting that the package will also include two T700-GE-701D engines and one Common Missile Warning System and other related elements of logistical, engineering, and program support.

The statement added that the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

The UH-60M will supplement Jordan’s existing Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to facilitate the movement of the Jordanian Royal Family in a safe and efficient manner. Jordan already has the UH-60M capability and will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, CT and General Electric Aircraft Company, Lynn, MA.