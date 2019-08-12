The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed a two-week training exercise aboard multiple U.S. military installations in Kuwait, Aug. 9.

According to a statement released by the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the exercise enabled the 11th MEU to train together as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time since completing similar sustainment training in Hawaii during their transit to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in May.

“Our time in Kuwait enabled us to maintain our lethal edge and remain ready to respond to a crisis, should one arise,” said Lt. Col. Geoffry Hollopeter, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 3/5 commanding officer. “It is imperative to continually exercise our essential functions and sharpen our skills.”

The 11th MEU consists of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element comprised of Battalion Landing Team 3/5; and the Logistics Combat Element comprised of Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

Elements of the 11th MEU also conducted specialized training in military operations in urban terrain, explosive ordnance disposal, joint medical training with the U.S. Army, and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, sharpening their ability to respond across the spectrum of military operations.

“Anytime the Marines go ashore, it’s a team effort between the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Capt. Ron Dowdell, commanding officer, USS Boxer (LHD 4). “We each have our role to ensure our Marines and Sailors are ready in the right place at the right time.”

Boxer ARG is comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS John P Murtha (LPD 26), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49).

The Boxer ARG/11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. The ARG/MEU departed their home port of San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 1.