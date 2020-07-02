Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...

U.S. Air Force’s next-generation refueling tanker aircraft perform an elephant walk

NewsAviationPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Thornbury

Recommended

Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Aviation

General Electric contracted to produce engines for newest U.S. Air Force fighters

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted General Electric for an unspecific number of F110-GE-129 engines for the newest U.S. Air Force F-15EX fighter...
View Post
Aviation

Raytheon receives $495 million for AMRAAM support

The U.S Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $495 million for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Pilot died in F-16 fighter jet crash in South Carolina

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that the pilot of an Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft was killed following a crash late...
View Post
Aviation

35 years of lethality: U.S. Air Force celebrates B-1’s history

Thirty-five years ago, the first B-1B Lancer long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber was delivered to the U.S. Air Force. On June 29th, 1985, at 1:55...
View Post
Subscribe

Ten U.S. Air Force’s refueling tanker aircraft, includes eight newest KC-46A Pegasus and two KC-135s, were a part of Wednesday’s elephant walk exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

McConnell’s tanker aircrews and maintenance personnel were tested on their ability to rapidly generating multiple sorties during a weather evacuation exercise.

On Thursday, the Air Base press release said that the elephant walk was part of a weather evacuation exercise that demonstrated rapid mobility capabilities of Team McConnell tankers to take flight in a moments notice.

“Every spring we know here in Kansas we get pretty severe weather so this is our efforts to prepare for this. Several years back we had a fleet wide damage issue from hail so we want to make sure we avoid that in the future,” said McConnell KC-46 Aircraft Maintenance Unit Officer, Captain Dustin Bordelon.

Captain Bordelon said when aircraft have to evacuate a base they don’t stay airborne. They travel to area bases where they can avoid severe weather and return once the base and grounds are clear.

“Every spring we know here in Kansas we get pretty severe weather so this is our efforts to prepare for this. Several years back we had a fleet-wide damage issue from hail so we want to make sure we avoid that in the future,” said Captain Bordelon.

The term Elephant Walk dates back to World War II when the Army Air Forces had a large number of bombers, which would regularly generate attacks in excess of 1,000 aircraft from its Numbered Air Forces. It was named Elephant Walk because the nose-to-tail, single-file taxi movements of bombers resembled the nose-to-tail trail of elephants on their way to the next watering hole.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Thornbury

Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Thornbury

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
Read more
Aviation

Chinese new Z-8G transport helicopters spotted near disputed Himalayan border

China’s new Z-8G transport helicopters were recently spotted during a large-scale military exercise near a disputed Himalayan border. The new Z-8G helicopters attached to an...
Read more
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
Read more
Aviation

J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

Raytheon receives $495 million for AMRAAM support

The U.S Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $495 million for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and...
Read more
Army

Oshkosh receives new Army’s contracts for production and retrofit of JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense LLC was awarded a $14,4 million contract modification this week to retrofit mufflers, forward facing cameras, larger rear door transparent armor and muffler...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army selects Northrop Grumman to sustain VADER systems

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it been selected by the Army to sustain the VADER, short for Vehicle and Dismount and...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine