The U.S. Air Force has announced that its newest combat rescue helicopter arrived at Eglin Air Force Base to begin developmental testing.

The HH-60W Combat Rescue helicopter touched down at Duke Field, its new home with the 413th Flight Test Squadron. A second HH-60 delivery arrived the following day.

The five-hour flight from the Sikorsky Developmental Flight Center went great, but was anything but typical, according to pilot, Maj. Evan McNeal, 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron Detachment 2.

The HH-60W’s current experimental flight clearance does not allow instrument flight or the use of its transponder. The aircrew flew the entire trip visually or VFR.

“We had to pick our way carefully through densely trafficked airspace while avoiding typical Florida fog and precipitation without the tools that many of the most basic modern aircraft have available,” said McNeal. “We mitigated those risks through careful mission planning and using available equipment.”

The aircraft, based on the Army’s UH-60M helicopter, is modified to perform missions locating and rescuing downed pilots in hostile territory. The Air Force is contracted to purchase 113 HH-60W aircraft to replace its aging fleet of HH-60G helicopters.

“Getting an HH-60W is very exciting not only for the 413th Flight Test Squadron, but also for the 96th Test Wing,” said Lt. Col. Wayne Dirkes, the squadron’s operations officer. “Our entire test strategy has been adapted to include Sikorsky as a fully integrated partner — we have all put a lot of energy into trying to create a seamless execution model for testing here and now it’s time to make it happen.”

Designed to meet long-range and high threat requirements for the U.S. Air Force, the Whiskey will expand upon the legendary Black Hawk’s versatility by doubling the internal fuel capacity without the use of space hungry auxiliary fuel tanks, provides a robust weapons suite, and integrates defensive systems and sensors to provide an unprecedented combination of range and survivability.

Additionally, by retaining 100% commonality with all UH-60M engine and dynamic systems, the aircraft provides the most sophisticated rotorcraft in the world at an extremely affordable price and total ownership cost over the entire life cycle.