U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters are again conducting operations over Syria, according to online investigator with the nickname ‘Samir’.

The online investigator has compared recently published F-22’s photos during aerial refueling mission above an ‘undisclosed location’ and satellite imagery to verify the location where each photograph was taken. Using Google Maps and other mapping techniques, he determined their exact location.

According to Samir, photo of F-22 Raptor fighter jets was taken above northeast of Raqqa, Syria on July 29.

“KC-135 refueling F-22 northeast of Raqqa on 29 July 2019,” Samir said on Twitter.

Last month, the U.S. Air Force announced that the fifth-generation jet fighters have arrived in Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for the first time to “defend American forces and interests in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.”

The U.S Air Force has reported that F-22 Raptors, from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is currently serving its first deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to defend American forces and interests in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, according to U.S. Air Forces Central Command.

“This historic deployment is a total force effort consisting of Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Wing, with the support of the 633rd Air Base Wing, who train and deploy alongside one another, providing a ready force for the United States Air Force,” said in a statement.

But nothing was said about the participation of the F-22 Raptor fighters in the operation in the sky of Syria.

