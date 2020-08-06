Thursday, August 6, 2020
type here...

U.S. Air Force will increase flying operations over East Anglia

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Air Force launches unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched early Tuesday morning over 4,000 miles from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force...
View Post
Aviation

Royal Air Force fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, intercepted Russian military aircraft while they were flying over the Baltic Sea. The Typhoons...
View Post
Maritime Security

A fleet of modern drones visited flight deck of new British aircraft carrier

A fleet of modern autonomous and unmanned systems visited the flight deck os the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. HMS...
View Post
News

Britain’s biggest defense company reports robust performance in second quarter

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems reported that sales increased by 4% on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of acquisitions, to...
View Post
Aviation

Chinook helicopter hits power line, makes emergency landing in Wales

A Royal Air Force Chinook heavy-lift helicopter has made an emergency landing in Carmarthenshire, Wales. The Ministry of Defense has reported that the incident happened...
View Post
Subscribe

The 48th Fighter Wing will increase flying operations over East Anglia and the surrounding areas Aug. 11-13, according to a recent service press release.

During this period, communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see and hear U.S. aircraft taking off and landing at RAF Lakenheath. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations.

These “surge” operations, or short periods of increased flying, facilitate a number of training requirements for both F-15 aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

There are no plans for low-altitude flying; however, night flying during this period is expected.

“We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding. As always, we will do everything we can to minimize impact to our local communities while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Air Force launches unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched early Tuesday morning over 4,000 miles from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force...
View Post
Aviation

Royal Air Force fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, intercepted Russian military aircraft while they were flying over the Baltic Sea. The Typhoons...
View Post
Maritime Security

A fleet of modern drones visited flight deck of new British aircraft carrier

A fleet of modern autonomous and unmanned systems visited the flight deck os the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. HMS...
View Post
News

Britain’s biggest defense company reports robust performance in second quarter

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems reported that sales increased by 4% on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of acquisitions, to...
View Post
Aviation

Chinook helicopter hits power line, makes emergency landing in Wales

A Royal Air Force Chinook heavy-lift helicopter has made an emergency landing in Carmarthenshire, Wales. The Ministry of Defense has reported that the incident happened...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

Boeing will support upgrades to Japan’s F-15J fleet

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has reported that it signed a Direct Commercial Sale agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to support upgrades to Japan’s...
Read more
Maritime Security

Chinese Navy’s newest amphibious warfare ship is at sea for the first time

The Type 075 LHD (Landing Helicopter Dock), China's first domestically built amphibious warfare ship, has been conducting sea trials, according to Chinese state media. The...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army prepares for nerve agent attacks

U.S Army is well prepared for any potential threats related to the use of nerve agents. Nerve agents are the most toxic of the known...
Read more
Army

South Korea conducts test launch of new ballistic missile

South Korea's Agency for Defense Development has reportedly conducted a new test of the latest ballistic missile, known as the Hyunmoo-4. Some sources reported that the Agency...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine