U.S. Air Force will increase flying operations over East Anglia

The 48th Fighter Wing will increase flying operations over East Anglia and the surrounding areas Aug. 11-13, according to a recent service press release.

During this period, communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see and hear U.S. aircraft taking off and landing at RAF Lakenheath. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations.

These “surge” operations, or short periods of increased flying, facilitate a number of training requirements for both F-15 aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



There are no plans for low-altitude flying; however, night flying during this period is expected.

“We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding. As always, we will do everything we can to minimize impact to our local communities while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander.