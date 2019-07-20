The U.S. Air Force tweeted out a really impressive video on Friday afternoon showing F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft that performed a low pass over military airfield.

On 19 July, the U.S. Air Force has released on its Twitter account amazing footage shows how highly maneuverable F-16 combat aircraft performed a low pass a few meters above the cameraman’s head.

The tweet, which includes footage of an impressive F-16 low pass, said “Jetting into the weekend like”, without giving any further details.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations.

In an air combat role, the F-16’s maneuverability and combat radius (distance it can fly to enter air combat, stay, fight and return) exceed that of all potential threat fighter aircraft. It can locate targets in all weather conditions and detect low flying aircraft in radar ground clutter.

In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles (860 kilometers), deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point. An all-weather capability allows it to accurately deliver ordnance during non-visual bombing conditions.