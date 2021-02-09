U.S. Air Force to acquire 461 engines for its new F-15EX fighter jets

In a notice posted on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, the Air Force announced that it intends to acquire a complete propulsion system (e.g. engine and associated components) that is fully integrated into the new Boeing’s F-15EX fighter jet.

In a Feb. 5 Federal Opportunities notice, U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) announced plans to acquire up to 461 engines in order to meet propulsion and aircraft production delivery schedules using full and open competition. The engine delivery period is October 2023 through June 2031.

The new F-15EX, commonly known as Strike Eagle on Steroids, is the latest version of the world famous F-15 Eagle fighter jet. The new fighter would be equipped with better avionics and radars and would carry more than two dozen air-to-air missiles.

Boeing says the F-15EX will replace the oldest U.S. Air Force’s F-15C/Ds in the service’s inventory.

In July 2020, the Air Force awarded Boeing a contract to build the first lot of eight jets. Future plans call for as many as 144 aircraft. Eight F-15EX aircraft were approved in the fiscal year 2020 budget and 12 were requested in the fiscal year 2021 budget.

Furthermore, the new F-15EX fighter jet completed its first flight on 2 February, paving the way for the early delivery of the first two jets to the U.S. Air Force later this quarter. The jet took off and landed from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, completing a 90-minute test flight before returning to the airport.