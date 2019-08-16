The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” released stunning footage of F-16 aerial demonstration during an air show.

Maj. Ray Geoffroy, the squadron’s spokesman, has posted a breathtaking video from inside the cockpit of the F-16 Fighting Falcons.

“Here’s a little leftover footage from Abbotsford International Airshow in the cockpit of William Graeff. The solos do some cool opposing passes, but the diamond takes it to another level with their 4-way cross!” said Maj. Ray Geoffroy.

William Graef also wrote in response: “This is an extremely difficult maneuver to time perfectly. We have to cross check heading, altitude, range, and airspeed all at 450Kts across the ground!”

The Thunderbirds are an aerial demonstration squadron that performs precision aerial maneuvers while demonstrating the capabilities of the Air Force’s high-performance aircraft to people throughout the world.

In 1982 the Thunderbirds adopted the F-16 Fighting Falcon as their official aircraft. It is a front-line fighting aircraft used by the United States Air Force. Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft.

Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen.

Millions of people have witnessed the Thunderbirds demonstrations, and in turn, they’ve seen the pride, professionalism and dedication of hundreds of thousands of Airmen serving at home and abroad.