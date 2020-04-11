U.S. Air Force has released footage showing a test of a mobile aircraft arresting system at an “undisclosed location in Southwest Asia” as mentioned in the statement.

Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group test a mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS) April 8, 2020.

The arresting system helps fighter jets land on battle damaged runways or otherwise stop their forward motion at the end of the runway to prevent crashes.

The MAAS is a contingency airfield asset designed to ensure U.S. pilots safely come to a stop in the event of an in-flight emergency (IFE) and is required whenever the fighter jets travel to a location that doesn’t have a permanent aircraft arresting system.

The system includes a cable that stretches across the runway secured on each edge by two separate units. In case of an IFE (In-Flight Emergency) upon take-off or landing a tailhook drops from the body of the plane so it can snag the cable, which uses controlled friction to pull the plane to a stop in as little as 300-400 feet. The cable attaches on each end to cargo straps that wind and unwind onto large spools.