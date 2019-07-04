The U.S. Air Force announced the temporary relocation of personnel and MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft from the Miroslawiec Air Base in Poland to Campia Turzii in Romania.

MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft, personnel and support equipment with the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 at Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, have temporarily relocated to Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania, while the runway at Miroslawiec undergoes construction.

The detachment is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, whose mission is to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance in order to meet combatant commander objectives.

The MQ-9s have been operating out of Poland since May 2018. This temporary relocation is conducted with the full cooperation of our NATO ally, Romania.

The U.S. works closely with Romania and other NATO allies and partners to bolster collective defense capabilities and enhance regional security.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. Given its significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons — it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets.

Reapers can also perform the following missions and tasks: intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, buddy-lase, convoy/raid overwatch, target development, and terminal air guidance. The MQ-9’s capabilities make it uniquely qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commander objectives.