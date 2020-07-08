Wednesday, July 8, 2020
U.S. Air Force taps Northrop Grumman for LITENING advanced targeting pods

Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman was awarded the U.S. Air Force’s contract for LITENING advanced targeting pods with full-color digital video capability and two-color laser spot search and track.

As noted by the company, LITENING advanced targeting pod’s full-color digital video is designed to give warfighters more complete situational understanding in less time.

“LITENING’s color video capability works with the way we naturally see the world to give warfighters in the cockpit and on the ground more complete situational understanding in less time,” said Ryan Tintner, vice president, navigation, targeting and surveillance, Northrop Grumman. “Whether the mission is close air support, surveillance, search and rescue or training, LITENING’s latest upgrade will help ensure that warfighters don’t miss a thing.”

The human eye can see millions of shades of color, an ability that enables everyday decision-making. In a combat environment, additional information can be critical, shortening the time required to confirm the identity of a target and take action. LITENING’s digital color video, with greater than 1K x 1K resolution, will give warfighters a significantly more detailed understanding of their environment.

Built with a modular design, any LITENING pod can be upgraded to the color configuration. This upgrade also includes the ability to record simultaneous video feeds from all sensors for post-mission analysis, automatic laser code display and an eye-safe mode that allows for more realistic training while using the laser.

Northrop Grumman has delivered nearly 900 LITENING pods to U.S. and international customers. The pods have achieved more than one million combat hours.

Northrop Grumman courtesy photo

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

