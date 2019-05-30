U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has announced that U.S. Air Force selected the company to provide Weapon Planning Software.

According to a news release, Boeing, through its subsidiary Tapestry Solutions, received a 10-year contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide Weapon Planning Software (WPS) for numerous aircraft and weapons platforms used by U.S. military and allied forces. The mission planning software is designed to help military customers plan every detail of a mission, including routes, threats and points for weapons launches.

The award, potentially valued at $259 million, includes the development, enhancement and support of the WPS suite – a core component of the Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) architecture, which enables collaborative mission planning and data sharing capabilities between military services. The WPS suite supports JMPS requirements related to precision-guided munition planning for A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52, F-15E, F-16, F-22, F/A-18 and F-35 operational units worldwide.

“We are looking forward on building on our partnership with the U.S. Air Force as we help to fulfill their mission planning needs with the WPS suite,” said Debbie Churchill, vice president, Mission Products and Services, Tapestry Solutions. “It will ensure our customers have the critical data they need to get from mission plan to execution more efficiently with the use of faster, more powerful and intuitive weapons planning capabilities.”

Tapestry, which is part of Boeing’s services business, brings decades of experience developing mission planning software solutions for military aircraft including the F-15, F/A-18, F-22 and T-38, as well as weapons systems software for the Tomahawk missile and Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) program.