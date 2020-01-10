A leading U.S. manufacturer of ballistic helmets, advanced head protection products, ArmorSource LLC was awarded a $17,3 million contract for Next Generation Ballistic Helmets.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for the manufacturing and delivery of up to 24,300 LGD Sniper Gen II Ballistic Helmets with delivery to continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. active duty Air Force security forces squadrons.

The ordering period for the helmets will be complete by Jan. 8, 2023. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition with nine offers received.

ArmorSource helmets and ballistic solutions are used by customers like the United States Army and Marin Corps, the armies of Italy, Netherland, Israel, Chile, Australia and other Military and Law-Enforcement organizations worldwide.