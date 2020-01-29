The U.S. Air Force has taken another important step towards the purchase of a new build F-15EX fighter aircraft.

Task & Purpose reported on Tuesday, cited post of Steve Trimble, that a pair of twin pre-solicitation notices posted to the U.S. government’s contract opportunities hub announced the Air Force’s intent to procure both upgraded Boeing-made F-15EX fighters and fresh General Electric F110 jet engines associated with the new aircraft.

“The United States Air Force Life Cycle Management Center intends to award a sole source indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract to The Boeing Company for a refresh to the F-15C/D fleet and augment the F-15E fleet,” according to a Federal Business Opportunities notice published last week.

The F-15EX, commonly known as Strike Eagle on Steroids, is the latest version of the world famous F-15 Eagle fighter jet. The new fighter would be equipped with better avionics and radars and would carry more than two dozen air-to-air missiles.

The improved version of F-15 will can carry the full array of air-to-air, air-to-ground and maritime strike weapons. The aircraft can engage a multitude of targets on any given mission.

Reuters previously reported that the FY2020 Department of Defense funding bill includes $694.9 billion, an increase of $20.5 billion above the FY2019 enacted level. The recommendation also includes the endorsement of the Air Force’s plan to buy the new F-15EX Advanced Eagle fighter jets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing.

Members of the Senate’s defense appropriations subcommittee recommended $992.4 million for 8 F-15EX aircraft, of which 2 test aircraft are funded in research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E), Air Force.