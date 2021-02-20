U.S. Air Force T-38 trainer aircraft crashes and burns in Alabama

A U.S. Air Force Northrop T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed in a wooded area about 15 miles southwest of Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM/KMGM), Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, multiple news outlets reported.

Two Air Force pilots were killed when a T-38C Talon trainer jet crashed near an Alabama airport, the military branch confirmed.

The public affairs office said the pilots were flying a training mission at the time of the crash

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two pilots involved in this incident,” said Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander. “There are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of our teammates.”

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

The Air Force said the names of the pilots are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notifications.

A Japanese air force officer and a U.S. Air Force instructor pilot were killed in a crash in Alabama, Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force said on Saturday.

The lieutenant was learning maneuvering and other U.S. Air Force curriculum skills to become a fighter pilot, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing defense ministry sources. U.S. Air Force pilots routinely help train allied pilots in the T-38.