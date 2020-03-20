The U.S. Air Force successfully conducted the new test of an advanced medium-range air-to-air missile, or also know as AMRAAM.

A F-15E Strike Eagle from the 40th Flight Test Squadron launched an AMRAAM near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020. The mission of the 40 FLTS is to lead an exceptional test and deliver relevant results.

The AMRAAM is the world’s most popular beyond-visual range missile and is credited with ten air-to-air kills. It has a range of up to 86 miles and flies at speeds over 3,000 mph.

The Raytheon’s website said the procured by 37 countries including the U.S., the combat-proven AMRAAM missile has been integrated onto the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated onto the F-35 and support the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B initial operational capability as the only air-to-air missile qualified on the F-35.

In the air-to-air role, no other missile compares to the AMRAAM missile. The weapon’s advanced active guidance section provides aircrew with a high degree of combat flexibility and lethality. Its mature seeker design allows it to quickly find targets in the most combat challenging environments.