Monday, June 8, 2020

U.S. Air Force special squadron accept delivery of a new CV-22B Osprey

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang

The U.S. Air Force has announced that Air commandos with the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron accept delivery of a new Osprey aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jun. 2, 2020.

The 801st SOAMXS received new CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, an Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) variant of the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey.

The statement noted the 801st SOAMXS keeps Ospreys ready to execute infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions worldwide. The CV-22B’s mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

Like the Navy configuration of Osprey, the CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover, and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. Those capabilities give this versatile, self-deployable aircraft the capability to conduct missions that would normally require both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

The CV-22B is equipped with integrated threat countermeasures, terrain-following radar, forward-looking infrared sensor, and other advanced avionics systems that allow it to operate at low altitude in adverse weather conditions and medium- to high-threat environments.

Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang

Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang

