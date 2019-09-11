The U.S. Air Force has announced that fighter jets from the Hill Air Force Base increase flying as part of large-scale combat exercise.

“Communities surrounding Hill Air Force Base will notice increased flying Sept. 9-12 as the base’s fighter wings conduct a large combat exercise,” a service news release states.

It is noted that the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing fly roughly 80 sorties per day, 20 more than on a normal flying day.

Aircraft and pilots take off in waves to simulate a large force engagement with enemy aircraft.

The primary mission of the 388th Fighter Wing is to rapidly employ combat power with the F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense. There are approximately 1,800 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th FW.

The 388th and 419th are the Air Force first combat-capable F-35A units. The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill in October 2015. The active duty 388th FW and Air Force Reserve 419th FW fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.