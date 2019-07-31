The U.S. Air Force has released impressive footage of nighttime operations, that holds at the Nellis Air Force Base, during Red Flag 19-3 exercise.

Red Flag’s nighttime operations are one of the ways the Air Force maintains air superiority.

Red Flag 19-3 is an air-to-air combat training exercise that started July 15, 2019, and will conclude Aug. 2, 2019. During the exercise pilots and maintainers of U.S. combat aircraft participate in a realistic multi-domain exercise to hone their skills in the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise.

Red Flag exercises provide mission commanders, maintenance personnel, ground controllers, and air, space and cyber operators the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios to prepare for future warfare.

The goal of Red Flag 19-3 is to prioritize “first timers’” combat missions, mission commander upgrades and Flag unique experiences for all participants.

Red Flag was established in 1975 to better prepare U.S. military forces for combat.

“Red Flag began as an air-to-air fight, but it’s evolved into a multi-domain conflict to make sure America’s warfighters from across the Services are ready for tomorrow’s fight.,” said Col. Michael Mathes, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Air, Space, Cyber and Command and Control forces come together in our training environment here at Nellis to ensure that when our nation calls, we can meet and beat our adversaries.”

Red Flag has provided training for more than 506,000 military personnel, including more than 157,000 aircrew members flying more than 411,000 sorties and logging more than 757,000 hours of flying time.

This iteration of Red Flag includes participants from various services, including the Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines.