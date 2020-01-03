The U.S. Air Force has released the amazing video of the Whiteman Air Force Base’s B-2 stealth aircraft.

This video, displaying the mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, was made for the Tournament of Roses 2020.

According to Captain Jetson Airline News, U.S. military plane fly-bys above Colorado Boulevard have always marked the beginning of the Rose Parade. In the past 20 years, only one or two New Year’s days had to cancel the fly-by, due to bad weather. Generally, January 1st always appears to produce a beautiful sunny day in Pasadena, California.

The military traditionally sends different types of airplanes for the fly-by every year. The airplane types can vary between fighters and bombers, separately or in combination.

In 2020, the 509th Bomb Wing’s B-2 Spirit appeared as the sole aircraft.

“When the B-2 flies over the Rose Bowl as it does every year, ladies and gentlemen it is the sound of freedom.” said Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson is the Commander, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command at Rose Bowl 2020, adding that “It [bomber] represents the United States Air Force in a way that helps us demonstrate to this crowd and an entire nation, maybe even an entire world watching on television, how important the United States Air Force is to the defense of the free world. Hope is something that all Americans need all the time.”

Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) located approximately 2 miles south of Knob Noster, MO and 70 miles east-southeast of Kansas City.

The host unit at Whiteman AFB is the 509th Bomb Wing (509 BW), assigned to the Eighth Air Force of the Air Force Global Strike Command. The 509 BW operates the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, designed to be employed to strike high-value targets that are either out of range of conventional aircraft or considered to be too heavily defended for conventional aircraft to strike without a high risk of loss.