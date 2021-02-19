U.S. Air Force receives its first AT-6E Wolverine light attack aircraft

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center announced that a new aircraft entered the Air Force fleet.

On Wednesday, the center press release said that Air Force has received its first Textron Aviation’s AT-6 Wolverine light attack aircraft.

“Congrats to our Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate’s Light Attack Aircraft Program Office, for leading efforts to acquire and field Textron Aviation’s AT-6 Wolverine!,” said in a statement on an official Twitter account.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The AT-6 Wolverine multi-role turboprop delivers the greatest level of mission configurability, the most advanced ISR technology and the utmost deployability and sustainability. The AT-6 equips operators worldwide with an unparalleled value, ease of training, logistics efficiencies and 85 percent parts commonality with the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II.

The AT-6 Wolverine features 35 weapons configurations that fulfill SOCOM Armed Overwatch requirements for Close Air Support (CAS), Armed Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Strike Coordination & Reconnaissance (SCAR), and Forward Air Control (Airborne) (FAC(A)).

The new type of Air Force combat aircraft will provide an affordable, non-developmental aircraft intended to operate globally in the types of Irregular Warfare environments that have characterized combat operations over the past 25 years.

A light attack capability could sustain competence in irregular warfare, maximize capability from financial investment, and harness existing, innovative technologies. A light attack aircraft option not only offers additional value and flexibility but also accelerates the modernization of current and potential partner forces that do not require advanced fighter aircraft.

An affordable solution, the AT-6 cost per flying hour is less than $1,000 and its small maintenance footprint underscores the aircraft’s cost-effectiveness, deployability and sustainability.