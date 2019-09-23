The U.S. Air Force is gearing up for upcoming 48-hour readiness exercise in East Anglia, according to a recent service news release.

The 48th Fighter Wing, 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing will conduct a 48-hour readiness exercise Oct. 2-4 that will include limited flying at night.

48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs said in a statement that during this period, communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see and hear U.S. aircraft taking off and landing at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, and transiting to training ranges over the North Sea several times between sunset and sunrise.

“We understand the disturbance night flying operations can cause and we will continue to minimize the impact of our training program however possible,” said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “These types of exercises are necessary to ensure our Airmen maintain a level of readiness to fly, fight and win for our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies.”

Overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise. Exercises like this provide both aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.

The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in East Anglia or the surrounding regions during established quiet hours. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations.

“During these readiness exercises, our Airmen are training to operate in all conditions,” Marshall said. “On behalf of the Liberty Wing and our partners at RAF Mildenhall, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our local communities during this short period of important training.”