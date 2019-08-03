The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), special operations component of the Air Force, has posted unique 360-degree virtual reality video inside of CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

The CV-22 is the U.S. Air Force’s variant of the V-22 Osprey. In 2006, the CV-22 became the Air Force’s premier special operations vertical lift aircraft.

Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. Its mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

The CV-22 is jointly designed, produced and supported by Bell Helicopter Textron and Boeing Integrated Defense Systems.

The CV-22 is equipped with integrated threat countermeasures, terrain-following radar, forward-looking infrared sensor and other advanced avionics systems that allow it to operate at low altitude in adverse weather conditions and medium- to high-threat environments.

The first two test aircraft were delivered to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., in September 2000. The 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland AFB, N.M., began CV-22 aircrew training with the first two production aircraft in August 2006.