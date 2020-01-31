The U.S. Air Force has placed an order for two C-37 modified low-wing business jets, according to a statement issued Thursday by U.S. Department of Defense.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a business unit of General Dynamics, was awarded a delivery order in the amount of $127,430,000 contract for the acquisition of two C-37B aircraft.

Work will be performed in Savannah, Georgia, and is expected to deliver by September 2021.

The C-37 is the military version of the long-range, large business jet aircraft and is used primarily for transporting government and Defense Department officials and their staffs.

The aircraft contains a modern flight management system with a worldwide satellite-based Global Positioning System.

The C-37A is a military version of the Gulfstream V and C-37B is a military version of the Gulfstream 550 aircraft that provide world-wide airlift for senior leadership and dignitaries.

C-37 are low-wing, business jets powered by two turbofan engines equipped with thrust reversers capable of all-weather, long-range, high-speed nonstop flights.

The aircraft has an executive compartment with accommodations for six passengers and a staff compartment with accommodations for eight passengers. A walk-in baggage area of 226 cubic feet is fully pressurized and accessible from the cabin.