U.S. Air Force pilot spotted with Russian patch

The U.S. Air Force has released some interesting footage from the Exercise Point Blank that showing its pilot with a Russian patch on his shoulder.

On Apr. 7, 2021, the 48th Fighter Wing’s official account posted photos from еру Point Blank 21-2 exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 7, 2021. This is a recurring large force Exercise designed and co-hosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th Fighter Wing.

“Exercise Point Blank is in full swing! Point Blank increases interoperability and collective readiness, deterring potential adversaries and ensuring the skies within the European theater remain sovereign,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

One of these photos also showing a pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron with a patch featuring Russian flag colors, a silhouette of Sukhoi Su-27 fighter and text “RUSSIA”.

Later, Air Force officials said that the pilot was performing the tasks of the aggressor and imitating the enemy during exercise.

Large force exercises like Point Blank sharpen combat readiness, increase tactical proficiency and demonstrate the collective commitment to regional security, according to a recent service news release.

During exercises mobilizes more than 50 aircraft including F-15s, F-16s, KC-135s, Typhoons, Voyagers, E-3s, and F-35s.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment Air Force officials.