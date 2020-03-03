FLIR Systems, a company that specializes in the production of thermal imaging cameras, has announced that U.S. Air Force has ordered more than 180 of the company’s Centaur™ unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), plus spares.

The $23 million contract is sourced through the Dept. of Defense Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) program.

Centaur is the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) solution. This remotely operated, medium-sized system provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of hazards. The fully-IOP compliant, open architected robot has a standard chassis and modular mission payloads in support of current and future missions. Centaur supports Engineers, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) and EOD Soldiers. Centaur is currently only available to the United States DOD.

In 2017, the U.S. Army chose FLIR Systems’ legacy business, Endeavor Robotics, as its medium-sized robot provider for MTRS Inc II. The company created a newly designed UGV, Centaur, as its MTRS Inc II solution. FLIR has begun delivering Centaur units to the Army under that multi-year program of record, which upon award was valued at up to $158 million, including options.

Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams will use the FLIR Centaur to assist in disarming improvised explosive devices (IEDs), unexploded ordnance, and similar hazardous tasks. Multiple sensors and payloads can be added to Centaur to support other missions.

“Centaur gives operators a highly versatile, man-transportable UGV that helps saves lives by keeping humans away from danger,” said David Ray, president of the Government and Defense Business Unit at FLIR. “We’re pleased the Air Force has chosen Centaur as its mid-sized robot solution and that the MTRS Inc II program can serve as an efficient procurement vehicle.”